HMDA to set up open gyms in parks

Hyderabad: With the open gym facilities set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in its parks in the city yielding good response and patronage from the citizens, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) too is contemplating similar facilities in different parks.

To begin with, HMDA is working on opening gyms with a motley collection of equipment and facilities at nine parks in Vanasthalipuram. These gyms are being set up at a cost of nearly Rs 25 lakh and efforts are being made to complete the installation in a couple of months.

The open gyms will have leg stretch straight or air walkers, chest push, 3-in-1 twisters, vertical shoulder pull or pull chair, rowers, shoulder back twist, Ab Board among others. The HMDA has invited private agencies for installation of paraphernalia related to the gyms.

However, unlike GHMC, the HMDA is insisting on a trial period of 15 days for the selected agencies. During the period, the functioning of the equipment would be monitored and only then payments would be made to the agencies, said an official from HMDA. In case the equipment fails during the trial run, no payment would be made to the agencies and their deposits will be cancelled, he said.

This apart, the agencies will be entrusted with the responsibility of operation and maintenance of the equipment for a period of five years. After the agreement period expires, HMDA will take a call on the operation and maintenance of the equipment, he informed.

Of late, there has been demand from residents and elected representatives to set up open gyms in different parks. Since Vanasthalipuram has got many parks in the vicinity, it was decided to set up the open gyms in a few parks in the locality. Based on the feedback from residents, they can be set up in other areas as well, the official added.

GHMC to add 38 more open gyms

Hyderabad: After successfully setting up eight open gyms at parks in its limits, the plans of the GHMC to add 38 more such facilities in different parks in the city have hit temporary roadblocks. There have been plans to increase the number of park gyms with a cost of Rs 2.80 crore, and though tenders were floated twice, not many agencies evinced interest in taking up the works.

As a means to expedite the process, a special committee was constituted to frame specifications for standards to be followed in installing the equipment at the 38 proposed gyms and also frame guidelines for standards to be maintained in installing the equipment for children play area in various parks.

The committee comprises GHMC Chief Engineer (Housing), Director of Sports, Chief Engineer (Maintenance), Chief Engineer (Projects), Director (Urban Bio Diversity) and Superintending Engineer from Quality Control. However, after much deliberation, the municipal corporation has now entitled the responsibility of setting up open gyms to respective zonal commissioners. Shortly, they will be floating tenders for taking up the works, said a senior official from GHMC.

