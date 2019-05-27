HMDA translocates 17 trees, plans more

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at conserving greenery and not allowing trees to die, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has managed to translocate as many as 17 huge trees that line the Balanagar crossroads to Narsapur crossroads, in view of the upcoming construction work of Balanagar flyover.

The initial aim was to translocate at least 15 trees but the HMDA has done better and have managed to translocate 17 trees in the section. All efforts are being made to translocate more trees to ensure not much of green cover is lost, the HMDA officials said. In the last few days, the HMDA officials and experts were busy with translocation of the 17 trees from Balanagar- Narsapur crossroads stretch to HMDA’s nursery at Gandimysamma.

Earlier, the engineering wing of HMDA had identified nearly 95 trees on the Balanagar-Narsapur stretch out of which it was decided to translocate 15 trees. The HMDA decided to cut 34 trees while retaining the rest of the trees at the present locations.

The decision to translocate and fell the trees was taken only after the approval came from the Tree Protection Committee, which comprised of representatives from a several voluntary organisations and forest officials.

The HMDA team faced number of challenges during translocation. The base of the majority of the trees is covered with bitumen and there is not much of soil beneath, despite digging over one foot deep. As the roots are not covered with the required soil quantity, chances of survival for trees are very bleak, senior official from HMDA explained.

The roots are getting exposed to air and as a result they are drying up. This apart, at many locations, there are electric lines, water pipes and telecom cables beneath the root base and a minute disturbance could lead to lot of problems, he informed.

“Despite all these challenges, we are trying our best to translocate as many as possible. Left with no choice, the rest have to be cut,” he said.

Initially, HMDA had planned to translocate the trees to a central government office nearby but with logistics issues cropping up, the trees were translocated to Gandimysamma nursery.

Further, post translocation watering and maintenance would also be a problem, if the trees are translocated at different areas. Hence, they were translocated to Gandimysamma nursery. Moreover, the 34 trees, which were identified for felling, do not support translocation and their survival rate is poor even after translocation. The decision was taken after considering all these factors, officials said.

