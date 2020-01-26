HMDA upgrading firefighting system

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is upgrading the firefighting and fire detection systems, including replacement of old and defunct equipment, installed at Maitrivanam, Swarna Jayanthi and Maitrivihar commercial complexes.

The HMDA had constructed these commercial complexes in the city to let out on lease or rent basis for commercial and office establishments and generates considerable revenues. Many training institutes and commercial establishments operate out of these complexes and the HMDA is laying a lot of emphasis on the operation and maintenance of firefighting and fire detection systems in the structures.

It is mandatory for the complexes to be equipped with firefighting systems, including fire hydrants, fire alarms and sprinkler systems etc, as per the specifications listed out by the Fire Department. Since the HMDA lacks the required expertise and manpower, these firefighting systems are operated and maintained by experienced agencies on annual maintenance contracts. Accordingly, the HMDA is now roping in agencies, which are involved in the operation and maintenance of the firefighting system for two years.

As per the terms, the firefighting systems with all accessories need to be improved and repaired if required and make them functional as per the specifications mentioned by the fire services department, said a senior HMDA official.

The agency has to maintain the system during the contract period and ensure there is no interruption or breakdown by duly engaging the personnel required, periodical maintenance, preventive maintenance and with the procurement of all the required materials, consumables etc. If the contractor fails to perform the duties to the specified standards or if any defect is noticed, penalties will be levied. In case of frequent negligence or failures, the contract will also be terminated, he added.

