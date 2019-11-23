By | Published: 12:15 am 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: For those who missed out on buying a plot in the upcoming Uppal region last time when the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) conducted an auction, here is one more chance. The HMDA’s e-auction is back, offering residential, commercial and mixed use plots at the Uppal Bhagayath layout. Under phase II of the e-auction of plots at the layout, HMDA is offering 124 plots, of which nearly 100 are domestic plots and rest commercial and multiple use plots. The plot size varies from 130 square yards to 18,733 square yards. All put together, nearly 1.59 lakh square yards will be going under the hammer during the auction.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar also tweeted about the forthcoming auction, pointing out the advantages, which were a clear title and developed infrastructure, potential for residential and mixed use. Given the positive vibes in the real estate sector in the city, the mood is already upbeat among many prospective buyers. “Among all factors, clear title and well developed infrastructure, draw me towards participating in the second edition of e-auction,” says Raghunandan Goud, a businessman from the city.

Buoyed with the success of auctioning plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout in April this year, HMDA has hiked the upset price to Rs 30,000 per square yard for domestic plots and Rs 40,000 per square yard for commercial plots.Last time, the HMDA evoked a good response as the average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard and the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard. For the 67 plots, which went under the hammer in the first phase, HMDA got richer by a whopping Rs 677 crore. HMDA had fixed Rs 28,000 per square yard as the upset price for the plots.

Going by the response to the first phase, HMDA officials are expecting the response to be even bigger and generate more revenue for the authority. They feel the upset price of Rs 30,000 per square yard will not be a deterrent for many prospective bidders.Interestingly, there were many requests from prospective buyers to HMDA to auction the balance plots in the layout.

Accordingly, HMDA is now e-auctioning the plots that were left out after allotments to the farmers in phase I and those in the commercial layout.But what is putting Uppal on the radar of builders, developers and investors? The prime factor is affordability. Compared to other prime locations in the Western part of the city, prices in Uppal are still well within the reach of middle and high income groups. This apart, the social infrastructure of Uppal is replete with hospitals, banks, colleges and schools, commercial establishments. Already, the State government has launched a mini Shilparamam in the locality and a detailed plan is being prepared to rejuvenate River Musi by the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .