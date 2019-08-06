HMDA’s Land Pooling Scheme evokes good response

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Slowly and steadily, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) is evoking good response with quite a few land owners evincing interest in the scheme for developing about 700 acres in different villages.

HMDA had issued a notification for LPS, appealing to farmers and owners with a continuous block of minimum 50 acres to partner with the Authority. Farmers or owners with small portions of land can form groups and partner with HMDA under the LPS. Accordingly, a few farmers and land owners from Pratap Singaram, Bagaram, Choutuppal, Keesara, Abdullapurpet and others have approached HMDA.

Till date, applications have been received from different owners evincing interest in the scheme. Among these, land owners from Pratap Singaram are keen to develop nearly 400 acres in association with HMDA. A few in Bagaram have approached with nearly 150 acres and the rest from other areas, said a senior official from HMDA.

Following the applications, HMDA is now checking the antecedents of the lands, titles, documents and more importantly whether the lands are clear of any legal issues, he said.

In addition to this, feasibility and planning study will also be conducted. This is done mainly to check the scope of developing roads, future prospects of such lands, land use pattern etc, he said, adding that after obtaining a positive feedback, the applications would be presented before the Land Pooling Committee to notify the plans and seek final consent from the owners.

Though many applications have not been filed, the quantum of land being offered for development is an encouraging sign, he said.

Further, to motivate land owners and to create awareness among people, Grama Sabhas are being conducted by HMDA in different villages. During these programmes, officials are explaining the people the benefits of LPS. The LPS makes farmers or land owners to partner with HMDA in development and more importantly, they are not deprived of their land, he said.

HMDA serves as a facilitator and provides all necessary infrastructures and proportionately shares the developed plot with owners. The cost of planning and providing infrastructure is covered from the land itself contributed by each landowner.

HMDA has extended the last date for submitting applications to August 31 and is confident of getting more applications in the coming days.

