HMR takes preventive steps to counter coronavirus

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has initiated a series of preventive measures at the stations in view of the coronavirus. Officials said all employees were counselled about preventive measures such as hand hygiene, do’s & don’ts and reporting sickness apart from ensuring clean metro stations/ trains/ touch surface areas/ escalators, hand rails with soap/ detergents after operational hours.

Metro did not register any impact on its daily ridership and it has been normal like any other working day.

