HMR told to remove debris on JBS- MGBS route

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has been asked to remove debris that has been lying along the Metro Rail route from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), and provide a facelift to bus shelters that were disturbed during the construction of the Metro Rail route.

At the monthly convergence meeting here on Saturday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said a lot of debris was not lifted from the JBS-MGBS route, which narrowed the carriageway for free flow of traffic. He also wanted the roads to be restored under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

The GHMC has to set up 800 new bus shelters with cantilever design so that it does not disturb footpath users and relocate around 400 bus shelters by HMRL which were removed during Metro construction.

On the link roads, the Commissioner said of the 135 link roads proposed, 55 would be ready within six months and to sort out traffic related issues, he sought appointment of a nodal officer from the Traffic wing to co-ordinate with other departments which will be sorted out during weekly meetings by Zonal Commissioners.

The Traffic police complained that there were trees which were to be removed in Hitec City and Lokesh Kumar instructed the officials to discuss with NGOs for relocation of these trees under CSR.

Zonal Commissioners Hari Chandana, Musharaff Ali, Mamatha, Ashok Samrat, Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, Additional Commissioners Siktha Patniak, Adwait Kumar Singh, Shruti Ojha, Hyderabad Joint Collector Ravi and officials from HMWS&SB, HRDCL, HMR, Traffic, R&B, RTC and other participated in the meeting.

