HMRL conducts checks for operational readiness

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has taken up repairs and maintenance works in the lockdown and ensuring the entire system is in place to commence commercial operations soon after orders are issued by the government.

Right from checking and maintenance of bearings to viaduct cleaning and clearing the blocked rain water pipes, HMRL is executing different works.

The overhead electrical system maintenance works are being taken up and the signalling tests are being conducted and the data is being transmitted to Thales in Canada for signalling improvement and rectification of technical glitches, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Aspects pertaining to rail grinding works in Corridor-2 to reduce the noise levels are under progress. Every day, two trains are being run on the test track in Uppal depot and in Metro corridors for conducting various tests and ensuring operational readiness, he said.

HMRL is also undertaking civil works that include laying of VDCC (cement concrete) road in Sultan Bazaar and BT road works wherever road condition needs improvement in corridor-2.

