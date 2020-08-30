HMRL gears up to resume operations in a graded manner

According to reports, a few cities including New Delhi had appealed to the Centre to permit resumption of Metro services considering the hardships faced by passengers.

Hyderabad: With the Central government according permission to resume Metro Rail commercial operations from September 7 in a graded manner, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is making necessary arrangements.

When the lockdown was announced, all the Metro services across the country were suspended. According to reports, a few cities including New Delhi had appealed to the Centre to permit resumption of Metro services considering the hardships faced by passengers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, as part of Unlock 4 on Saturday, issued new guidelines which included allowing the Metro Rail to operate from September 7 in a graded manner and said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would soon be issued.

Hyderabad Metro officials said they were yet to receive the instructions from the Centre and added they would have to wait for the SOPs. Further, the State government will review the current situation and take a call accordingly, an official said.

Metro officials said that to begin with, services may resume in a graded manner and the operations could be increased depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, HMRL is continuing trials and checks of the entire system to ensure things were in place to commence commercial operations once the green signal is given by Union and State governments. Officials are checking all components like rolling stock and overhead electric traction on all three corridors, besides regular sanitation and spraying of disinfectants at stations and their upkeep.

