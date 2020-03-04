HMRL one of the fastest to achieve operational break even

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Apart from breaking several records in terms of passenger patronage, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is now garnering more attention by achieving break-even operationally within a short period.

It has achieved break-even operationally in just two years to become one of the fastest Metros to achieve the financial feat. At present, LTMRHL is earning about Rs 40 crore per month, including Rs 30 crore through passenger ticket revenue and the rest through property development, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Some of the Metros which were launched in other cities before the commencement of Hyderabad Metro, were yet to achieve operations break-even. It would take at least seven to eight years for the project to achieve the overall break-even, he said.

However, unlike other Metros, which were funded through JICA loans at lower interest rates, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited obtained loans from commercial banks at high interest rates. Since the interest component on the loans obtained by LTMRHL is about Rs 1,300 crore per annum, it was still reeling under losses, he said.

With Metro rush regularly registering a patronage of four lakh passenger per day, efforts were being made to introduce two more trains shortly, besides intensifying measures for increasing the trains speed.

At present, 55 trains were being operated, which make nearly 1,000 trips a day. For the convenience of passengers, two more trains would be introduced very shortly. Already, trial runs of the two trains were under progress and they would be added to the fleet in about 10 days, Reddy said.

At present, four lakh passengers rush is witnessed on Mondays and other days and it slides to 3.8 lakh during holidays. The recently launched JBS-Metro route is also registering about 25,000 passenger rush every day, which according to Metro officials is a decent start on the route. The officials expect the patronage to increase further in the days to come.

Metro stations walls to have Hyderabadi words

Hyderabad: To familiarise visitors and newcomers to Hyderabad about Hyderabadi lingo, culture, ethos, etc and to enliven the open spaces at Metro stations, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is planning to create ‘Pucca Hyderabadi’ walls at the Metro stations.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said typical Hyderabadi words such as Kaiku, Nakko, Hao, Howle, Aisaich, Khairiyat?, Pori, Pareshan, etc., will be put on these walls with their meanings and context. Similar walls will be created depicting local culture, traditions, places to visit, Hyderabadi icons and famous personalities, street art, etc.

In connection with this, the HMRL has sought suggestions and inputs from citizens and the same can be emailed at [email protected].

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .