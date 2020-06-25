HMRL takes up large scale plantation for Haritha Haram

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: As a part of ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme, HMRL has taken up large scale plantation in its various sites.

While avenue plants are being planted at Metro Stations, along the Metro Corridors, and in depot areas/other open places, flowering shrubs are being planted in the central median below the Metro viaduct. Forest species of different varieties are being planted in the forest blocks at Gollur (891 acres) and Turkayamjal ( 142 acres ) allotted to HMRL.

A total of 5 lakh saplings like Spathodea, Mahagoni, Lagerstomia etc, besides Neem, Chinta and Ravi plants are being planted by HMRL this year and the plantation activity commenced with HMR MD, NVS Reddy, senior engineers and officers planting saplings on Thursday in the parking and circulation area adjacent to Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura.

