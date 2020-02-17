HMRL to develop plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:09 am

Hyderabad: To cash in on the current trend in real estate in the city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is developing plots in its land at Uppal Bhagayath layout with plans of e-auctioning of the same to generate more revenue.

This comes in the wake of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) reaping good benefits through e-auction of plots in the layout last year. In the first phase, HMDA had conducted an e-auction of 67 plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout and generated a whopping Rs 677 crore. HMDA had fixed Rs 28,000 per square yard as the upset price for the plots.

Buoyed by the response to the first phase, HMDA announced e-auction of 124 plots in December and was assured to raise additional Rs 90 crore in the second phase. This time the upset price was jacked up to Rs 30,000 per yard.

Impressed with the positive response to the auction from buyers, HMRL is now gearing up to develop plots in its share of lands and e-auction the plots. HMRL was allotted 142 acres in the layout, of which, about 100 acres was allotted to L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited. The balance 42 acres is owned by HMRL and the same was utilised by L&T as a precasting yard for the construction of viaducts and other structures, explained HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Since the works pertaining to Metro phase I are done, L&T has vacated the land and efforts are on to develop plots in the layout. To this effect, agencies are being roped in to take up the exercise, he said. Plots will be developed in the 42 acres land in phases. In the first phase, plots will be developed in 15 acres and will be e-auctioned in association with HMDA, he informed.

Since there is huge demand for plots in small sizes, focus will be on developing such plots in majority area to meet the requirements of different income groups. Based on the response for first phase, future course of action will be finalised, he added.

