HMRL to take up multi-level parking project at Khilwat

Hyderabad: After launching Hyderabad’s first automated Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) at Nampally, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is taking up a similar project at Khilwat in the old city.

The MLCP at Khilwat is coming up in an area of about 1.2 acres and will accommodate nearly 225 cars and 300 two-wheelers. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.30 crore and the concession period is for 50 years, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

HMRL has already floated tenders for executing the project. The facility will be a multi-floor structure and the concessionaire will be permitted to develop commercial space for generating revenue, he said.

The project will be taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. Given the proximity with historic structures like Charminar, Chowmohalla Palace, the site is suitable for commercial development and there is a requirement for parking space as well. Due to insufficient space, tourists visiting the historic structures are finding it difficult to park their vehicles. This apart, with many local commercial establishments mushrooming in the area, there is a demand for sufficient parking space.

The concessionaire can develop commercial space and can generate revenue through parking fee and advertisements. As per applicable rules, the concessionaire can install hoardings in suitable locations in the commercial space, besides generating rents. The concessionaire will have the flexibility to charge any rentals for the commercial space licenced to third party.

‘Works at Nampally will gain pace’

Currently, the works of Hyderabad’s first automated Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) at Nampally are moving at snail’s pace and is falling behind the schedule due to delay in issuance of permissions from various organisations.

The 15-storey structure is being developed on a half acre site at a cost of nearly Rs 60 crore. Former Chief Secretary SK Joshi had laid the foundation for the project in September 2018 and the project was to be completed in a year. But due to the delay in issuance of necessary building permissions from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and fire safety clearances, the project could not take off as per the schedule planned by Metro officials.

“All the permissions have been obtained and issues are now cleared. In a couple of months, the work will gather steam,” said a senior official from HMRL. The Hyderabad Collector has also permitted HMRL to use the open space in the neighbouring government school for operating the heavy duty crane to expedite the construction works. The MLCP will accommodate 250 cars and 100 two-wheelers in three cellars and seven above ground floors. The parking fee will be very economical and charged on an hourly basis.

The 15-floor structure, including three cellars will be developed using prefab technology. Of the 15 floors, 10 floors will be utilised for vehicles parking and the rest will be used for developing commercial space. Skywalks will be constructed to ensure connectivity to the parking system from Nampally and Gandhi Bhavan Metro stations.

Vehicle owners will have to leave the car at the entry gate and the system scans the vehicle and takes images, including number plate covering 360 degrees. Users will be given smart cards for both parking and retrieving the vehicles. For regular users, RFID cards will be provided to facilitate hassle-free parking.

Abids municipal complex gives relief from parking issues

Considering the need to provide sufficient parking space, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had constructed the seven-floor municipal complex, including the current cellar parking at Abids two decades back.

It was perhaps the GHMC’s first parking complex. Since then, the motorists visiting the municipal office and also for shopping in the busy commercial district have made good use of the cellar parking facility provided in the Abids complex. About 200 two-wheelers and 40 four wheelers can be accommodated in the two floors of the complex while the third floor is exclusively used by the staff working in the municipal offices. Rs 5 is collected as parking charges for two-wheelers for first two hours and Rs 10 for four-wheelers. Additional Rs 10 is collected for every two hours thereafter.

The maintenance and operation of parking lot is offered to private agencies through tenders once in three years.

