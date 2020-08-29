HMRL to use leftover open spaces

Working on constructing temporary commercial structures

Hyderabad: To make effective use of open spaces that came up during construction of viaducts, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is working on constructing temporary commercial structures at such places under Public Private Partnership mode.

To this effect, the HMRL has identified open spaces at Lumbini Enclave premises near Kavuri Hills Reservoir, Madhapur covering 2990 square yards, besides nursery, Madhapur, covering 2000 square yards and near Jubilee Hills Checkpost station covering 1210 square yards.

During the construction of viaducts, HMRL had acquired a few properties at the curves and bends portion of the viaduct to provide Right of Way to the Concessionaire.

After accommodating the pier foundations, the irregular open space below and adjoining the viaduct is left out. In a bid to protect these leftover spaces from encroachments, temporary sheet fencing has been constructed.

Now, to protect these open spaces and commercially exploit the leftover irregular open spaces at the curves and bends, HMRL is constructing temporary commercial structures.

Since the leftover open spaces are below the viaduct and due to height restrictions, permanent structures are not feasible and cannot be permitted. Accordingly, HMRL is working on construction of temporary structures like food courts, kiosks, etc under design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis in PPP mode.

The licence agreement would be for 25 years and the temporary commercial structures can be sub-licenced on day-to-day basis also, said a senior official from HMRL.

In addition to this, a specified area of the temporary commercial structure can be utilised for displaying advertisements. However, the operation and maintenance of the temporary structures shall be managed by the licencee during the licence period, he informed.

