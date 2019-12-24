HMRL urges companies to stagger timings for hassle-free travel

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: After launching several initiatives aimed at improving last mile connectivity, especially in the IT corridors, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has appealed to IT and ITES companies to stagger entry and exit timings of their employees to ensure hassle-free commuting.

Staggering exit times will go a long way in decongesting traffic in the IT hubs of Madhapur, Gachibowli and neighbouring areas. Last month, Metro services in Madhapur were further strengthened when they were extended till Raidurg for the convenience of employees working in different companies.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited is already operating shuttle services from different stations like Durgam Cheruvu and Hitec City stations to help passengers reach their workplaces comfortably. Yet, heavy rush remains unchanged at a few stations on the Ameerpet- Raidurg stretch. To ensure comfortable commuting, companies should stagger the entry and exit timings of their employees, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

This is not the first time that HMRL has made such an appeal. Last year, a special meeting was convened with representatives of 40 companies over addressing last and first mile connectivity issues and exploring the possibilities of staggering the employee entry and exit timings.

Demand for more trains

Over 4 lakh passengers are travelling on the Metro trains daily and the patronage is increasing steadily. As the commercial operations on the JBS-MGBS route are likely to commence from Sankranthi, the demand from commuters for more trains and coaches is increasing.

Responding to a query during a programme on Monday, Reddy said many factors, especially technical and security aspects, will be considered before taking a decision on the issue of adding more trains. Currently, 48 of the total 57 trains are being operated on different corridors. Once operations commence on the JBS-MGBS route, the rest of the nine trains will also be operated.

According to officials, the current fleet is sufficient to handle patronage of nearly 8 to 10 lakhs. At present, trains are being operated in every three minutes during peak hours and six minutes during regular hours. After the commencement of operations on the JBS-MGBS route, the frequency can be increased further depending on the requirement, explained a senior official from Hyderabad Metro. Further, it costs about Rs 10 crore to procure a new train and Rs 30 crore for a three-coach train, he informed.

