HMWSSB announces VDS for regularisation of illegal water connections

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be implementing Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) from November 22 to February 21, 2020 facilitating consumers who obtained unauthorised water connections, to get them regularised.

The State government had already accorded approval for implementation of VDS. During the 90-day programme, consumers possessing illegal connections can submit their applications online for regularisation of their illegal connections and will have to pay normal connection charges along with one month demand as penalty-moratorium.

Beyond the VDS period, the water board will be levying heavy penalties. Illegal connections caught beyond the moratorium period will have to pay two times connection charges, plus three years of consumption charges, besides service charges of Rs 300, failing which criminal charges are to be pressed.

HMWSSB had introduced VDS in the past as well and during the special drive, over 3,000 illegal tap connections were regularised, generating nearly Rs 2 crore revenue for the Board.

The monthly revenue of the Board was about Rs 120 crore and the expenditure had escalated to Rs 150 crore. The Board has to cover up the deficit of Rs 30 crore and increase its revenues. Accordingly, a survey is underway to identify illegal water connections and levy penalties on the consumers, besides initiating legal action.

