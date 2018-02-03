HMWSSB to arrange loans for RWH pits construction

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is taking up a novel initiative by arranging bank loans for its consumers for construction of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits on their premises.

During a meeting here on Friday, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said the loans would be arranged for consumers who pay their water bill promptly and were interested in constructing RWH structures. HMWSSB would collect the loan repayment from the consumer and pay the same to banks. The interest on the loan would be borne by the Board, he said.

The Managing Director informed that HMWSSB officials had donated one day’s salary towards the RWH fund. Similarly, the Board started a bank account for raising public donations for construction of RWH within ORR limits. The Board’s Engineers’ Association had donated Rs.1 Lakh to the fund. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the Jalam Jeevam programme meant to recharge groundwater should be taken seriously to improve the groundwater table in and around GHMC to reduce the burden on drinking water sources.

The Mayor also launched a mobile app for monitoring the progress of RWH structures, released posters, audio-video cassettes, stickers and also flagged off auto-rickshaws with public address systems and stickers. HMDA Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu, Hyderabad Collector Yogitha Rana, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and other officials were present.