HMWSSB begins survey to identify water connections

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: As a means to increase its revenue, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) launched on Saturday a special survey to identify houses and its area, the type of water connections and initiate action accordingly. To this effect, 50 teams have been established with over 150 personnel. The survey is being conducted on the CAN numbers and initially it will be conducted in 5,6,7,9, 10 and 11 division limits of HMWSSB. There are nearly 10 lakh domestic water connections but only 30,000 commercial connections in the city.

Based on the outcome, the survey will be taken up in other divisions in the next phase. During the survey, the teams will be checking the CAN number, area of the house or apartment, number of floors and flats, type of connection obtained whether domestic or commercial and other parameters.

A special one-day training programme was conducted for the teams at HMWSSB office here on Friday. Addressing the teams, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said the monthly revenue of the Board was about Rs 120 crore and the expenditure had escalated to Rs 150 crore.

The Board has to cover up the deficit of Rs 30 crore and increase its revenues, he said. In addition to inspecting the water connections, the teams will also be creating awareness among households on the need to conserve water.

