HMWSSB draws summer action plan

Hyderabad: This summer, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is gearing up to supply a water tanker within 48 hours from booking time to avoid any inconvenience to people.

Under this initiative, 230 additional tankers are being deployed in addition to the existing ones.

With mercury levels steadily rising in the city, the water board has come with a summer action plan to ensure timely and sufficient supply of drinking water across the city.

To this effect, 23 additional water filling stations will be made operational in addition to the 110 currently being operated in different areas. In case of any power disruptions, mini power generators are being arranged to ensure prompt supply of water as per schedule at the filling stations.

To facilitate smooth operations, Rs. 50 crore has been sanctioned to Operations and Maintenance wing to take up all these works. A team of 10 special officers has been appointed to monitor water supplies during Summer-2020 avoid disruption of supplies besides initiating action against those failing to supply water as per schedule.

Further, a third party agency survey will also be conducted with 100 members to inspect work sites and check the quality of works, besides supplies, said HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore here on Tuesday.

Moreover, about 404 tail-end points with 39,996 service connections, which are not getting water supply properly, have been identified and they will be rectified by this month end, officials said.

