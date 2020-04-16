HMWSSB ensures quality water supply this summer

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: It’s summer and is the season when demand for drinking water usually shoots up in the city. However, this season with citizens remaining indoors due to the lockdown in force, the demand so far has not been like in earlier summers.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken all measures to ensure quality supply and avoid any inconvenience to consumers. More importantly, with commercial establishments, malls and industries remaining shut, now the focus is only on domestic sector.

Presently, the HMWSSB is supplying over 410 million gallons of water a day across its limits. Of these supplies, nearly 25 to 30 per cent usually caters to the need of commercial sector supplies. Now, that sector is shut completely, domestic sector is being ensured sufficient quantity of supplies this season, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

The Water Board has already drawn summer action plan and has put all measures in place to handle any surge in demand. Under this initiative, 230 more tankers are deployed in addition to the nearly 800 tankers operational.

This apart, 23 additional water filling stations are being made operational in addition to the 110 currently being operated in different areas. In case of any power disruptions, mini power generators are arranged to ensure prompt supply of water as per schedule at the filling stations.

The usual demand for water tankers is missing this season. The regular supply of water tankers to slum areas, which get scanty supply through pipeline network, are being continued without any hindrance. This is mainly due to malls, hotels and other commercial establishments remaining closed, informs Amjad Ali, a water tanker driver.

Further, to meet any emergency requirements in view of lockdown and to address issues immediately, HMWSSB has set up four task force teams at its head office.

Each task force comprises 100 linemen and sewerage workers, one general manager, two deputy general managers, four managers, one Sub-inspector and police personnel. These task forces will be addressing the issues pertaining to drinking water supply, sewerage lines etc. These apart, instructions were issued to general managers to arrange a minimum of 20 workers, if required to handle any emergency situations.

Instructions have been issued to the officials to address all drinking water and sewerage overflowing complaints on priority basis.

HMWSSB too spraying disinfectants

Hyderabad: Like Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board too has taken up spraying of disinfectants extensively at manholes and at sewerage overflowing spots after fixing the sewer overflow.

One person with spraying tool is attached with each sewer cleaning machine and guidelines have been issued on spraying disinfectants while keeping safe distance from water supply reservoirs.

This apart, instructions have been issued to the Director (Technical) and Transmission wing to procure sufficient quantity of alum and chlorine for treatment of water during the next three to four months.

