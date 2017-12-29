HMWSSB to launch new billing-collection system from Jan 1

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is launching a new billing and collection system involving empanelled agencies from January 1.

During a meeting with officials, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said the newly empanelled agencies would undertake both billing and collection, and improve the Board’s revenue substantially.

“For the first time in the country a novel billing collection system is being introduced,” he said.

These outsourced agencies will complete the entire billing by 15th of every month and then collection by month end. The agencies would use new EPOs and MPOs machines with swiping facility, he said.

The Director Revenue was instructed to arrange training to outsourcing Meter Readers on usage of new machines on Friday and Saturday.

The quality of billing would be cross checked by departmental staff, incentives and penalties would be applied and third party checks taken up besides daily monitoring of the billing and collection pattern, added Kishore.