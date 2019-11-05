HMWSSB lineman issues 60 unauthorised connections, booked

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Special survey by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to detect unauthorised connections and structures without water and sewerage connections, is yielding results with a lineman getting caught for facilitating 60 illegal connections in different colonies.

Srinu, an outsourced employee with Water Board working in Gachibowli section facilitated 60 illegal water connections in Vambay colony, Vambay apartments and Papireddy Colony. He collected about Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 from consumers for the connections. These irregular activities were unearthed by HMWSSB’s vigilance officials during the ongoing survey.

However, this is not an isolated case. On October 30, P Durgaiah, another lineman was suspended for collecting Rs 2,000 a month from residents in different apartments in Banjara Hills section. When the residents resisted payments, Durgaiah used to stop supply water to the particular colony.

Criminal cases have been booked against the two linemen and officials warned of stringent action against customers and officials and employees also, if they were involved in obtaining unauthorised water connections, said a press release.

