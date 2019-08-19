HMWSSB plans five more RWH theme parks in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) theme park constructed at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is planning to construct five more such parks across the city. Plans are afoot to construct one such park in each zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Appreciating the Rain Water Harvesting parks initiative, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary DS Mishra said that Hyderabad was setting an example to other metros in terms of solid waste management, recycling of waste water and ODF ++ status etc.

He was addressing at the National Workshop on Sustainable Sanitation held in New Delhi on Monday. HMWS&SB Managing Director and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore made a presentation at the seminar on the reforms introduced in HMWSSB especially in treating the waste water, introduction of mini jetting machines, launching WALC initiative etc, said a press release.

