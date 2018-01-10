HMWSSB special officers and third party to inspect HUDCO works

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: In an effort to ensure quality and transparency, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is getting Rs1,900 crore HUDCO works inspected by special officers and third party.

During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said six specially nominated special officers and a selected third party should inspect the on-going HUDCO work of reservoirs, inlet, outlet arrangements and distribution lines, safety measures being taken and submit a report.

The Managing Director reviewed the progress of various works under the HUDCO Aided Water Supply Improvement and Distribution Network in peripheral municipal circles and Rs.628 crore worth ORR Project with officers and implementing agencies.

“By all means, the HUDCO project should be completed and commissioned by end of February 2018,” said Dana Kishore.

Regarding ORR villages water supply project, he directed the officers and agencies to submit the timelines for construction of reservoirs, procurement schedules of pipes, inlet, outlet laying etc.

An official will be sent next week for an inspection of every reservoir and a third party agency would also inspect independently and submit its report, said a press release.