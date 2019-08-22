HMWSSB suspends manager

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director M Dana Kishore suspended Mehdipatnam section Manager D Chandrudu after a 1.5- year-old baby fell in an open manhole on Wednesday. He also announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 towards better treatment for the baby, said a press release.

