HMWSSB to handle sewerage system in fringe areas from March 1

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: From March 1 this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be handling the sewerage system in the fringe areas of different municipalities clubbed with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This draws curtains to the complaints being raised by residents and elected public representatives over poor sewerage maintenance system in the 66 wards in the fringe municipalities.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had directed officials to address the issue. This will require laying sewer lines covering 3,600 km, 700 workers for maintenance of over 3.2 lakh manholes. For the initial five years, GHMC will extend Rs 8.3 crore towards monthly expenditure to HMWSSB.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held on Monday. HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

In addition to the monthly expenditure, GHMC will be handing over the 29 jetting machines and 66 mini jetting machines to HMWSSB for effective maintenance. At present, HMWSSB limits covers seven divisions and 43 sections in the fringe areas and to begin with, the Board will be training workers on the sewerage maintenance aspects.

In addition to this, all the required equipment will be distributed to the workers. HMWSSB Operation Directors will coordinate with respective GHMC Deputy Commissioners for taking up the work effectively, said HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore.

