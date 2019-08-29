HMWSSB zeros in on revenue improvement

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: With the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) expanding till Outer Ring Road (ORR), the local body is now focusing on improving its revenue generation.

During a meeting with officials on Thursday, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed the officials to focus on issuing new connections, and categorization of CAN numbers as the board’s limits is extended till ORR.

The reasons for poor revenue generation for the Board even after its jurisdiction extended to ORR should be ascertained, he directed the officials.

Meanwhile, the International Water Association (IWA) has considered HMWSSB MD M Dana Kishore as a potential awardee for IWA Development Awards from India, for the nomination submitted on the recent innovations of Water Leadership and Conservation (WaLC) Alliance.

WaLC is an initiative focused on reduction, reuse and recharge of water through community engagement initiatives and set a positive direction among the people on water conservation. Kishore has competed with nominations from around more than 130 countries and cleared second phase and is selected for finals, said a press release.

