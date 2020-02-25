Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Secunderabad Railway Station

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A hoax bomb call kept security agencies on tenterhooks for quite some time at Secunderabad Railway Station on Sunday.

The call, made by a person who is yet to be identified, said that a bomb was planted at the Secunderabad Railway Station and that it would explode any time. The person made the call to the police control room around 8 pm. The personnel in the control room immediately alerted the Government Railway Police and the City Police. With the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, the police checked all the 10 platforms and declared that no explosive substances were found.

The caller kept the police on their toes for a while as it was the peak hour during which most passengers wait for the arrival of the trains to reach their destinations from Secunderabad railway station. The Gopalpuram police booked a case and are trying to trace the caller.

A few days ago, a similar call was received stating a bomb was planted on the Vijayawada-Secunderabad Intercity Express. The call turned out to be a hoax after the police and the bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough checking of the train.

