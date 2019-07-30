‘Hobbes & Shaw’ writer open to sending franchise to space

By | Published: 10:22 am

Los Angeles: Chris Morgan, the scribe of “Hobbes & Shaw”, has said he would never say never to developing a space-set movie in the action franchise.

The writer, who has also penned five other “Fast & Furious” films, said as long as the idea fits within the parameters of what the audience expects from the series, he is game.

“I would never shoot down space. Never, never. I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: ‘Is it bada**? Is it awesome? Will the audience love it? And will it not break faith with the audience as they’re watching it?’ “I’m down for whatever,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, “Hobbes & Shaw” is the first spin-off from the “Fast & Furious” series. Also featuring Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, the film is slated to be released on Friday.