Hobbs & Shaw: Entertaining action comedy

Published: 10:04 pm

Ever since new characters started making an appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise (FF 5), each film saw something new and different.

Gone are the days when people used to skydive. FF 7 introduced car-skydiving. FF 8 had Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) launch a torpedo with his hands and not to mention the characters of Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot before she became Wonder Woman) and Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Fate really had a say in the franchise that had to deal with the real death of one the most loved characters of the film – Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker – died as a result of a car accident). Hobbs and Shaw is a spinoff and not part of the original series. Here it is not fast driven cars or guys doing the unthinkable. It is about science (fiction).

Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) never saw eye to eye. They fought one another when they faced off. Then you had Shaw helping Hobbs to get Dom back. Now you have them teaming up to fight a cult that believes that humanity’s only chance at survival and the way forward is cyber-augmentation.

Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) is a rogue operative, working for the terrorist organisation Etheon, with highly advanced cybernetic implants that allow him to perform superhuman feats. He is after Snowflake a virus that can be programmed to kill people.

MI6 agent Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) and her team are ambushed when they infiltrate Etheon’s warehouse. Hattie is the only survivor and Brixton makes it look like Hattie is the traitor. The rest of the story is about what Hobbs and Shaw do to clear Hattie’s name. If they fail, humanity fails. You can risk guessing the outcome of the movie.

This movie is classified as Action-Comedy and stands true to the genre. There is a lot of action from the former WWE superstar ‘The Rock’ and the jack of many trades, Statham. It is good to see that Statham is as good a comedy actor as he is an action superstar. WWE fans have seen The Rock to be a comedy genius since eons. He has successfully portrayed the character of an action-comedian actor in the past.

Director David Leitch ensures that the audience remain engrossed for the majority of the 135-minute outing. He keeps the storyline run along the lines of a spy thriller.

Chris Morgan (script) ensures that the story does not go overboard. There is always that little masala that ensure that the masses are not bored. Like most of the FF climaxes, this too defies logic. But that is what it is supposed to do.

The driving factor of the film is the chemistry between the lead pair – Johnson and Statham while Idris Elba is more than capable of holding up his end. Vanessa Kirby does a little more than just being an eye-candy. She is capable of doing more.

The underlying theme of the franchise – family – ensures that there are new characters. If you are expecting a movie that is based on logic, then you definitely do not belong to this generation.

