Hogar launches smart home controllers

Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Smart home and building automation company Hogar Controls, delivering solutions for residential, hospitality and commercial markets has announced the introduction of smart home controllers under its smart series range.

Smart series products cover controlling lights, temperature, curtains and music. The series comprises of Home Controller Pro and Home Controller Mini-next generation automation smart home hubs.

Speaking about the new product, Karan Kumar, CTO, Hogar Controls, said, “The introduction of the smart series range of products is a reflection of Hogar’s Smart Life Philosophy and to put the controls of the entire home onto the fingertips. We endeavor to make products that are simple, yet innovative, intuitive and stylish reflecting one’s personality.”

Starting at a price point of Rs 10,000, Hogar’s Smart Series range will be available through their 600 channel partners across the country.

