Hogar sets up manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Published: 2:10 pm

Hyderabad: US-based home and building automation company Hogar announced the setting up its first manufacturing facility and R&D centre in India in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. The facility is spread over 10,000 sq ft area and has an annual production capacity of more than 60,000 units per month. The company has so far invested $3 million (approximately Rs 20.7 crore) in the facility and is planning another Rs 100 crore investment in the next two-three years for its India operations.

The facility will be manufacturing eleven products under the series – Smart, Touch, Enviro and Security and it will also serve as a hub for exporting the products to Asia, US, Canada, South America, Europe and Australia markets in the next three years. This is Hogar’s first manufacturing unit being set up globally with about 40 employees and the already existing R&D centre has about 30 employees.

“We have developed the products as per the requirements of the region and we can customise our offerings as per the customers’ needs. This was makes us different from other players. We have appointed 300 dealers across India to distribute our products and we want to sell our products to builders and developers as it will provide us with more traction. With the additional investments in manufacturing and R&D we are looking to clock revenues of over Rs 30 crore by 2020 in India alone,” said Vishnu Reddy, CEO, Hogar Controls.

The company has tied up with 25 builders across India and has already fully automated 200 units of luxury apartments in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. It closed last financial year with $1 million revenue and has already filed for two patents in the modular kitchens category. Hogar operates the home automation market which is slated to touch Rs 55,000 crore by 2024 and out of this 60 per cent is contributed by the residential sector in India.

