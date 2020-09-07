Hogg criticises Rajasthan Royals for not investing in domestic talent

Rajasthan Royals do not have any Indian batsmen that can clear the fence in the middle overs. They are going to have to rely on the likes of Smith, Stokes and Buttler to do that role.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Australian chinaman bowler Brad Hogg felt that the IPL franchise and winner of inaugural edition Rajasthan Royals failed to invest in domestic talent and that can hurt their campaign.

“Rajasthan Royals do not have any Indian batsmen that can clear the fence in the middle overs. They are going to have to rely on the likes of Smith, Stokes and Buttler to do that role. There is no real standout among the Indian bowlers who has done the job on a national scale. So for me, they did not invest enough in quality Indian players. If you have to win the IPL, you need to have a good core of Indian players in your list,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Hogg also believes that RR have too many openers. “The flaw for me is who is going to open the batting? Because for me, they have got Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa in their line-up. Both of them are very good with the new ball in the powerplay because they can pierce the field. But in the middle-overs, they slow down a bit and can’t find the boundaries. So where does that leave Buttler in their batting line-up. That is a big issue for me,” he added.