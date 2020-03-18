Hold that arrest!

By | Published: 18th Mar 2020 12:05 am 11:15 pm

Visakhapatnam has become a hotbed of Andhra Pradesh politics. In January, 2017, then opposition leader and present Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was prevented from entering into the city by the police. He was arrested at the airport. The Telugu Desam Party, which is now in the opposition, was in power at that point in time. Ironically, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was recently prevented in the same manner from entering into Visakhapatnam.

Jaganmohan Reddy, while he was then leader of the opposition, was given ‘Y’ category security and Naidu is now enjoying ‘Z+’ category security. Both were under the supervision of the police for their security and their movement was systematically programmed. There was no scope for indulging in any offence overtly which is punishable with a punishment of more than three years so as to make it a cognisable offence.

Against this backdrop, it has become necessary to examine the scope of Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, which is often invoked by the ruling party to prevent leaders from the opposition to campaign against the policies of the former.

Section 151

The Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, states:

Arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences:

• A police officer knowing of a design to commit any cognisable offence may arrest, without orders from a Magistrate and without a warrant, the person so designing, if it appears to such officer that the commission of the offence cannot be otherwise prevented.

• No person arrested under sub-section (1) shall be detained in custody for a period exceeding 24 hours from the time of his arrest unless his further detention is required or authorised under any other provisions of this code or of any other law for the time being in force.

Section 151 of the CrPC is a provision contemplating preventive action of the police. The said provision can be invoked by a police officer even before a person commits a crime. Generally, a person who is alleged to have committed a cognisable offence can be arrested by the police following the procedure under Section 41A of the CrPC if the offence is punishable up to 7 years and without the same for the offences punishable for more than 7 years.

The power under Section 151 of the CrPC is akin to the State Preventive Detention laws. A reading of the said provision shows that a police officer has to invariably come to a conclusion that a design to commit a cognisable offence cannot be prevented without arrest.

Free Movement

Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution confers a right upon the citizens to move freely throughout the territory of India. Article 21 of the Constitution stipulates that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law. Article 19(1)(d) is subject to Article 19(5), which contemplates that the state is not precluded from making any law imposing reasonable restrictions in relation to freedom of movement.

A reading of Article 21 shows that if the procedure established by law is followed in curtailing certain liberty of a person, the same does not amount to violation of the said right. The Supreme Court in Ahmed Noor Mohammed Bhatti’s case while examining Section 151 held that the safeguard is provided in the statute itself and, therefore, the said provision cannot be held to be unreasonable or arbitrary.

The court in Rajender Singh Pathania & Ors vs State of NCT of Delhi & Ors held that Section 151 itself stipulates conditions under which a police officer may arrest a person without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant. The apex court further held that a police officer can arrest only if he comes to know of a design of the person concerned to commit a cognisable offence. A further condition for the exercise of such power is that the arrest should be made only if it appears to the police officer concerned that the commission of offence cannot be otherwise prevented and any breach of these conditions amounts to violation of fundamental rights inherent in Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court in Maneka Gandhi’s case held that the procedure established by law as contemplated under Article 21 should be reasonable, just and fair and should be free from unreasonableness and arbitrariness. It also held that the scope of “personal liberty” is not to be construed in narrow and stricter sense. The court said that personal liberty should be understood in the broader and liberal sense by giving an expansive interpretation of Article 21.

Recording Reasons

While invoking Section 151 of the CrPC, the police officer invariably has to record reasons with regard to his knowledge of a design to commit any cognisable offence by a person. In cases where the political leaders are given ‘Y’ category and ‘Z+’ category security, more burden is cast upon the police officer to record reasons on the said aspect.

Section 41A was incorporated in the CrPC by amendment on Nov 1, 2010. When the legislature by incorporating such a provision had protected rights of a person who is alleged to have committed a crime in relation to his arrest, the police should be more responsible when a person is being arrested even before commission of a crime on the ground of preventive action.

In such cases, the police should not lose sight of the fact that the persons are provided with security and the scope of commission of a cognisable offence overtly is remote. Service of notice of arrest under Section 151 of the CrPC without material evidence relating to probability of commission of crime by the said person amounts to deprivation of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Such an exercise would be arbitrary and merely because the code empowers to arrest, the police cannot resort to the same.

The police officer invoking Section 151 should always be conscious of the fact that any arbitrary invocation would be in violation of Article 19(1)(d) and Article 21 of the Constitution.

(The author is Advocate, High Courts of AP & Telangana)

