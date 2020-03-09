Holi celebrated with gaiety in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Adilabad: Unfazed by the scare of novel coronavirus, Holi was celebrated with gaiety and pomp in Adilabad district on Monday. People from all walks of life smeared colours on each other and exchanged greetings to mark the occasion.

People gathered at junctions of streets and thresholds of houses for celebrating the festival of colours. They sprayed water mixed with colours at each other. They celebrations continued till late evening and later people gathered around irrigation tanks and streams to wash off colours.

The fear of Covid-19 failed to dampen the spirit of people, who used indigenous colours in place of colours imported from China. Youngsters had a gala time with friends. However, a portion of the public refrained from celebrating the festival, fearing the virus.

