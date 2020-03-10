Holi lacks lustre across Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Call it the Covid-19 impact or the confusion over dates, the city which is usually taken over by colours and revelry for the festival of colours, is witnessing lacklustre Holi celebrations this year.

Though the State government declared a holiday on Monday, the Central government has declared a holiday on Tuesday. Similarly, while many temples and religious organisations in the city celebrated Pournami or Purnima by organising special rituals and pujas in temples on Monday, many communities are gearing up to celebrate the festival on Tuesday.

The Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills conducted the Gaura Purnima – the advent of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu – by performing special abhishekhams (holy bath to the deity), sankeertan, procession of the Lord and distribution of prasad at the temple premises.

Many vendors, especially those in the colonies, who stocked up colours in huge quantities, registered lukewarm sales on Monday. There is a lot of confusion, they say. While a few calenders have marked Monday as Holi, a few others have fixed it on Tuesday. This is casting an impact on the celebrations, said Muralidhar Rao, a shopkeeper in Yousufguda.

As schools, colleges and offices declared a holiday on Monday, with some declaring it on Tuesday, many commercial establishments were shut till late in the evening. As a result, the streets were devoid of much traffic and revelry, save for a few private organisations that organised celebrations. A few hotels and other event management organisations are organizing the festivities on Tuesday and are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for a good turnout.

This apart, many have observed restraint from celebrating the festival in the wake of the COVID-19 cases being reported across the country. Doctors and health department in the State are appealing the citizens to stay away from crowded places and maintain a safe distance from persons who have cough, cold and fever.

