Holiday extension: schools, colleges defy govt orders in Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Despite Dasara holidays being extended from October 14 to 19 by the State government, some of the private and corporate schools and colleges appear to be defying the orders by sending messages to parents asking them to send their wards for classes.

The State government took a decision to extend holidays to avoid any inconvenience to students due to ongoing TSRTC employees strike. The schools were supposed to commence from October 14 and as per revised schedule, all educational institutions would be reopened on October 21.

Citing government’s order, a private school while declaring holidays for Classes P-I till VIII decided to conduct special classes for Classes IX to XII from 8.40 am to 3.40 pm from Monday. In fact, this school management in a message to parents asked them to send their wards to special classes.

Professional private colleges are no different from the private school managements. A private professional college also sent messages to parents stating that “in the interest of students to save their semester, faculty of the college has decided to continue the classwork. In fact faculty is sacrificing in this regard.” The college management asked parents to send their wards to attend classes and made it clear to students that fourth year first semester examinations would be conducted from Monday.

In fact, a school in Dilshuknagar has threatened its teachers with loss of pay for entire week if they failed to report to work by 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) sought a clarification from the government as to which order either the one issued by government or school or college managements be followed by students.

“Students are in a state of confusion as to which order they should follow. If government is implementing its order, then it should take necessary action against erring managements of private educational institutions,” said Achyuta Rao, president, BHS.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter