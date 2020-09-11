Holistic legal education needed: Justice Jitendra

GV Selvam, vice-president, VIT University, said the interconnected world required global legal professionals and VIT-AP School of Law was determined to prepare global legal professionals

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari virtually inaugurated VIT-AP School of Law on Thursday.

Inaugurating the campus, he said that to provide holistic legal education and to prepare the global legal professionals, it was very important to have new law schools. “I appreciate and congratulate the management of VIT University for taking this initiative and to launch a law school at Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

GV Selvam, vice-president, VIT University, said the interconnected world required global legal professionals and VIT-AP School of Law was determined to prepare global legal professionals.

Students, parents, legal fraternity, lawyers from reputed legal firms, senior advocates of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Supreme Court, legal academia and university faculty and staff were present at the virtual Inauguration, a press release said.

