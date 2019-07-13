Holland Taylor joins Bill And Ted Face The Music

By | Published: 5:01 pm

American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer Bill And Ted Face The Music and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe. Holland joined the previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell, reported Deadline.

The film went on floors on July 1. Dean Parisot is directing the upcoming film from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli.

Holland was last seen in Gloria Bell opposite Julianne Moore. She can now be seen in Mr. Mercedes opposite Brendan Gleeson for Audience Network and will next appear in the highly-anticipated Netflix sequel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2.