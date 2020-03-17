Hollywood actor Idris Elba infected with COVID-19

By | Published: 10:24 am

London: Hollywood actor Idris Elba announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the star of “Luther” and “The Wire”, said: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus”.

The 47-year-old actor said he has been isolated since finding out that he was exposed to the virus.

Elba, who also posted a video featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and was “doing OK”.

The Golden Globe winning actor said he got tested after finding out on Friday (March 13) that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

“This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” he said in the video.

Elba told fans to remain “really vigilant”.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you’ve be en exposed, do something about it.”

The actor was one of the attendees of the Wembley Arena We Day event on March 4 alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who was also tested positive for the virus last week.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Elba in “The Wire”, sent a get well soon message on Twitter.

He said: “The entire cast of ‘The Wire’ wishes our brother Idris Elba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health.”

Elba joins a list of actors who have tested positive for the virus recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju of “Game of Thrones” and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, said Variety in a report.