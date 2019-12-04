Hollywood Studio works for Telugu film ‘Johaar’

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Director Teja Marni’s debut film titled Johaar is currently undergoing post-production work of sound mixing at popular recording studio, Abbey Road Studios, which worked for Hollywood movies like Avengers: The End Game, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter series and other Hollywood films.

An emotionally-driven anthology twisted around the lives and characters of five people, the movie is produced by Bhanu Sandeep Marni under Dharma Surya Pictures. The Johaar team has wrapped up the entire shoot and post-production work is going on at a brisk pace.

The recently-released title, first look and character posters have raised the curiosity of Telugu audiences and received phenomenal response. Drushyam fame Esther Anil, Vangaveeti fame Naina Ganguly, Eshwari Rao, Rohini, Subhaleka Sudhakar and other popular actors are playing prominent roles in Johaar. Music for the film is composed by Priyadarshan while lyrics are provided by Chaitanya Prasad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter