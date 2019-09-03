Holy Mary girls clinch title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Holy Mary High School, Saifabad girls volleyball team outclassed Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan High School 15-7, 15-7 to lift the under-17 title in the district inter-school volleyball championship organised by Hyderabad District School Games Federation at Lal Bahadur Stadium. The school congratulated the winning team and coach Vinod Kumar along with PET teachers Mary M, Inmamma and SR Elizabeth.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter