Puducherry: People from across the country paid homage at the ‘samadhis’ (memorials) of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator the Mother on the premises of the ashram on the occasion of his 147th death anniversary on Thursday.

The management of the ashram allowed the people to visit the chamber where Aurobindo carried out his spiritual experiments here.

Those visiting the ashram also sat in meditation at the samadhis of the spiritual leaders.