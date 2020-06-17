Homage paid to Col Santosh Babu in Khammam

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:21 pm

Khammam: A massive candle light rally along with a 100 metre national flag was taken out in Khammam on Wednesday to pay homage to Telangana’s brave-heart Colonel Bikkumalla Santhosh Babu, who was martyred in a clash with Chinese Army on Monday night.

The ‘Veera Jawan Spoorthi Rally’ organised by an NGO, Vibrants of Kalam was flagged off by Dr. Kurapati Pradeep Kumar and passed through main thoroughfares in the city and concluded at the Collectorate.

Paying tributes to martyred Col Santhosh Babu and other jawans, Vibrants of Kalam founder Vijay Kalam and others stated that the Colonel and jawans had displayed true bravery defending the Indian borders and the country was proud of them.

They extended condolences to the parents of Col Santhosh Babu, Upendar and Manjula and appealed to the public to emotionally support the family. The provocation by the Chinese Army on the Indian borders in east Ladakh was bad, they felt.

The NGO members T Sudhir, Dr. Lagadapati Hemalatha, V Mohan and others were present.

Jawans’ sacrifice invaluable: Ajay Kumar

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam Zilla Praja Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, District Collector RV Karnan, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka and others also hailed the sacrifice made by Col Santhosh Babu.

They maintained a few moments of silence in honour of the martyred jawans at the general body meeting held on Wednesday. The sacrifice made by Col Santhosh Babu and martyred jawans was invaluable and the whole nation was proud of them, the minister stated.

