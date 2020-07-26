Homage Paid to Kargil Braves in Visakhapatnam

By | AP Bureau | Published: 2:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command here, Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation and G Satyanand, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer paid homage to the martyrs of Kargil War in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial here on Sunday.

A 50-men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ and Vice Admiral Jain placed the floral wreath. While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed.

The Nation remembers the supreme sacrifices of Veergati Prapt Soldiers killed during the Kargil War when India successfully recaptured the covertly occupied few outposts inside the Line of Control on this day twenty-one years ago. Ever since the victory in Operation Vijay, July 26 is celebrated as the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ every year.

The ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial built in 1996 at RK Beach Road Visakhapatnam is a fitting tribute to mark the supreme sacrifice of our men who in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The memorial was upgraded from time to time. The recent additions are the National Emblem atop the memorial tower in October 2019 and a mural created this week depicting Missile attacks by Indian Naval Ships on the night of December 4,1971 along with routing of Indian Missile Boats during

