Home better than Gulf for employment: KCR

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that after Deepavali, he will focus on the plight of Telangana workers who migrated to the Gulf in search of jobs and are leading tough lives when they can do much better if they were here in Telangana.

Workers from Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are doing the same kind of work here in the State that people from Telangana have gone to the Gulf in search of. “I will hold a meeting with MLAs from about 15 constituencies, primarily from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts, to discuss this issue. I plan to spend about three or four days in the Gulf countries, speak with our ambassadors and our workers there, and explain the opportunities available back home. We will convince them to come back and provide them training at the National Academy of Construction,” he said.

Meanwhile, a three-member official team from the State will visit Kerala and study the State’s policy on Gulf returnees and submit report to the government, he added.

House sites for journalists

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister also assured the journalist community that he was taking personal responsibility for ensuring house sites for them. “We will have a scheme to help with financing the construction of houses. I assure you that I will do this soon, maybe within a year. There have been some delays because of a case in the Supreme Court that might be nearing resolution,” he said.

Rao said the journalists’ welfare fund was one of the best schemes that was being used in an effective manner and said that the government would continue with it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter