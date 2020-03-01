Home Bound

Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar, freelance photojournalist captured these swam of Rosy Starlings, a migratory bird species, heading home during the sunset hours on skyline of Vijayawada.
These birds also called as Rosy Pastors. Pastors migrate from Eastern Europe to South Asia. These pastors are winter visitors.
Delightful sight as flocks of them flutter on the air and Pastors settling on trees during the night.
Specifications
Camera: Nikon- D 750
Lens: Nikon 24-120
Shutter: 1/400
Aperture: F 10
ISO: 400
Focal Length: 120
