Home buyers cautioned not to buy flats in 3 ventures

Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority on Wednesday warned people not to purchase flats in three privately owned residential construction projects as they did not register their projects with RERA as per section 3(1) of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

In a press release, RERA said a project promoted by B Pratap Reddy & others in Survey No 477, plot nos 13, 14, & 15 in Kukatpally village, another promoted by K Basava Shanker Rao in Survey No 56 of Kondapur village as well as a third project promoted by M Srinivasa Rao in Survey Nos 148 to 155, plot nos 595 & 596,in Gopal Rao Nagar in the city, are not authorized.

Prospective home buyers are cautioned not to buy flats in these projects, RERA said.

