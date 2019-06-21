Home Guard injured after falling from multi-storied building

By | Published: 4:17 pm 4:19 pm

Hyderabad: A home guard suffered grievous injuries when he accidentally slipped and fell from the balcony of a multi-storied building at the HMT Society near Shapur Nagar in Jeedimetla. The victim identified as Santosh Kumar (35), is posted as the home guard in the SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. He stays with his wife and two children in the housing society.

The incident which occurred late night on Wednesday came to light only on Thursday after the locals informed the police. According to the Jeedimetla police, Santosh Kumar who is suspected to have been sitting on the parapet wall of the balcony of his house situated on the fourth floor of the multi-storied building, slipped from there and fell on the ground.

“The local residents noticed him and rushed to his rescue. He suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to the hospital where he is being presently treated. He is kept under observation,” said P.Ramana Reddy, Inspector Jeedimetla. No complaint has been lodged and no case booked.

The police said family members of Santosh Kumar were questioned to ascertain if it was an accidental fall or a suicide attempt. It is yet to be known if Santosh Kumar had any family disputes.

