Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

By | Published: 11:04 am

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that “he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time”.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.